Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.59

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and traded as low as $31.31. Bunzl shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 11,552 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.