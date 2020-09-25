Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.10. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

