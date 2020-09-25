Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.10. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

