Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BURBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

