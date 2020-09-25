Burst Price Down 14.6% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Burst has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $6.57 million and $12,251.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,104,802,316 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

