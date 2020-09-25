Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.46 Million

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post sales of $357.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.07 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on COG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

