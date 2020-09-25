Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Camtek reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Camtek by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,100. The firm has a market cap of $574.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.73. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.