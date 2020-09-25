Canaccord Genuity Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$10.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.40 to C$11.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.17.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$6.42 and a twelve month high of C$78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.51.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

