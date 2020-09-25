CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $456,135.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

