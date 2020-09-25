Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.15. Cantex Mine Development shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

Get Cantex Mine Development alerts:

In other Cantex Mine Development news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$184,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,374,446.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.