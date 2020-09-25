Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 19.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.