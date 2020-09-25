Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,743. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 30.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

