Carry Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $838,493.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Carry has a market cap of $9.08 million and $838,493.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last week, Carry has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.04782220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00058786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,999,657 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

