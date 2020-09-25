Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $$10.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Cascades has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.03.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

