CEEK VR 24 Hour Volume Hits $676,276.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $676,276.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.30 or 0.04746858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX, RightBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

