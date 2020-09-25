Celanese (NYSE:CE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.10.

Shares of CE opened at $105.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Celanese by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Celanese by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

