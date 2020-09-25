Celo (CELO) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Celo has a market capitalization of $315.20 million and $6.15 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00023545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00228511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.01472631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00202921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.