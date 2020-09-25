CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.05

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.13. CELYAD SA/ADR shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 7,439 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.29.
About CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.
