CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.05

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.13. CELYAD SA/ADR shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 7,439 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

