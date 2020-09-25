Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt cut shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.91. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

