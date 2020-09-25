Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Casinos by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 85,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.40. 5,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

