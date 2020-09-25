Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $183.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.07. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 877.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.