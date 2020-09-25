CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

CEVA stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $826.09 million, a PE ratio of 532.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CEVA by 467.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 190.3% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 152,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 237.4% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 92,391 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CEVA by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

