Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $10.22

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $10.22 or 0.00095858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX and Kyber Network. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $2.12 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00228822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.01462331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00200838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Radar Relay, Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx and Coinbase. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

