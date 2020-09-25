ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $68,918.45

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. ChartEx has a market cap of $68,918.45 and $391,812.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00096630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00228817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.01457579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00201138 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

