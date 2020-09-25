Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,140.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $312,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,966.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,560. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $323.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

