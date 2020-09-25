Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) vs. South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Financial Analysis

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cheniere Energy and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15% South Jersey Industries 6.79% 7.84% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cheniere Energy and South Jersey Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A South Jersey Industries 3 2 1 0 1.67

South Jersey Industries has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.29%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy and South Jersey Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.28 $648.00 million ($0.57) -86.51 South Jersey Industries $1.63 billion 1.16 $76.92 million $1.12 16.71

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than South Jersey Industries. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Jersey Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats South Jersey Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 146.2 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,567 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 391,092 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy projects comprising natural gas fueled combined heating, cooling and power, and landfill gas-to-energy production facilities, as well as solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management services; and services residential and small commercial HVAC systems, and installs small commercial HVAC systems, as well as provides plumbing services and services appliances. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

