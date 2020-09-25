Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) and Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) and Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Creatd, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 0 0 4 0 3.00 Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.00%. Given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is more favorable than Creatd.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Creatd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt $55.36 million 3.29 -$31.67 million ($1.13) -12.75 Creatd $450,000.00 20.49 -$8.03 million ($2.94) -0.95

Creatd has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creatd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creatd has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Creatd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt -62.28% -58.01% -17.86% Creatd -1,139.34% N/A -407.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.8% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Creatd shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt beats Creatd on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series to consumers through license agreements in various media, such as theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD, mobile, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright or long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,500 television series and feature films. In addition, it creates and distributes video content under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

Creatd Company Profile

Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

