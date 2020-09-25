China Ceramics (CCCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of CCCL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. China Ceramics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.31.
China Ceramics Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for China Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.