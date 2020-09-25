China Ceramics (CCCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CCCL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. China Ceramics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.31.

China Ceramics Company Profile

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

