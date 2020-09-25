CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.47

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $10.25. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing Operations, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the operation of container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

