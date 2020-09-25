Chromia (CHR) One Day Volume Tops $2.34 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Chromia has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $2.34 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00101088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.01458373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00199134 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,082,162 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.