CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys C$30,260.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 44,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,404,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,995,060.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,535.02.

On Monday, September 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 58,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$40,950.00.

On Friday, September 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,610.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 94,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$63,920.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, August 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 59,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$34,810.00.

On Friday, August 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,265.00.

On Monday, August 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,740.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,092.50.

On Monday, August 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,081.00.

MBA stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.22 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

