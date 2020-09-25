Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.85. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 4,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.25.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.