Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 298,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,023,221. The stock has a market cap of $160.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

