Citigroup Boosts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $11.50

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $8.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of PEB opened at $11.65 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 560,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,888,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,021,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 93,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

