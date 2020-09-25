Citigroup Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $110.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $91.35 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80,730 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

