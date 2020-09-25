Civic (CVC) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and $1.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00096630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00228817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.01457579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00201138 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Poloniex, Liqui, Mercatox, ABCC, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Livecoin, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, Upbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

