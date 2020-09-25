Claymore Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Claymore token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

