Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Releases Earnings Results

Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:CALL opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Friday. Cloudcall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65.94 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.
Cloudcall Group Company Profile
