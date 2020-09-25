Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives $38.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.26. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,836,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730,739 shares of company stock worth $369,593,615 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $6,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 118,591.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 592,958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $4,386,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

