Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives $38.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.07.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,836,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,730,739 shares of company stock worth $369,593,615. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

