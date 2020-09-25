Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLVS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

CLVS stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.28. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $17.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 738.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 124,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

