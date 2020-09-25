CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.12.

CMS opened at $59.58 on Monday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCF National Bank raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

