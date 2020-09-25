Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 322,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

