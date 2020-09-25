Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 322,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
