Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.0994

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $909,895.44 and approximately $141,686.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,764.33 or 1.00091110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00643629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.01338137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005350 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00111183 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,366,721 coins and its circulating supply is 9,157,493 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

