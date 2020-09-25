Conduent (CNDT) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) is one of 167 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Conduent to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent’s rivals have a beta of 5.60, meaning that their average share price is 460% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conduent and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.47 billion -$1.93 billion 4.95 Conduent Competitors $2.84 billion $356.57 million 11.13

Conduent has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.35% 8.56% 2.59% Conduent Competitors -17.96% -57.89% -6.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Conduent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent Competitors 1573 6167 10542 482 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Conduent’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising of mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. The company also provides end-user customer experience, transaction processing, commercial healthcare, human resource, and learning services; government healthcare, payment solutions, child support and labor workforce, and federal services; and tolling, transit, photo and parking, and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.