ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,519. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

