ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $2.77 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00029478 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00692377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,785,231 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

