Contrasting Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avient and AdvanSix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 0 0 0 N/A AdvanSix 0 1 1 0 2.50

AdvanSix has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given AdvanSix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Avient.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57% AdvanSix 2.20% 6.27% 2.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of AdvanSix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avient and AdvanSix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion 0.80 $588.60 million $1.69 14.86 AdvanSix $1.30 billion 0.26 $41.35 million $1.43 8.39

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix. AdvanSix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Avient has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSix has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avient beats AdvanSix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capra, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in North America, South America, and internationally. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

