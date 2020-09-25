Contrasting Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) & Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piper Sandler Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Morgan Stanley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley 0 7 16 0 2.70

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $78.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.21%. Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $54.05, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Morgan Stanley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Morgan Stanley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.45 $111.71 million $7.36 9.32 Morgan Stanley $53.82 billion 1.37 $9.04 billion $4.98 9.36

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01% Morgan Stanley 17.78% 11.90% 0.98%

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Piper Sandler Companies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate loans, commercial mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for sales and trading customers; and investment and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, securities-based lending, residential real estate loans and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to defined benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

