Contrasting Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smart Global and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Global presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. Given Smart Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smart Global is more favorable than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Smart Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global -0.28% 13.02% 4.71% Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Global and Summit Wireless Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $1.21 billion 0.52 $51.33 million $2.56 10.19 Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 8.67 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

Smart Global has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Smart Global has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart Global beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

