Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) & Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Critical Comparison

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Berry Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.27 -$15.22 million N/A N/A Berry Global Group $8.88 billion 0.71 $404.00 million $3.41 13.92

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71% Berry Global Group 5.06% 32.39% 3.34%

Risk & Volatility

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Core Molding Technologies and Berry Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Global Group 0 3 12 0 2.80

Berry Global Group has a consensus price target of $59.93, indicating a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Core Molding Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment provides medical garment materials, surgical drapes, household cleaning wipes, and face masks for infection prevention; components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, elastic films and laminates, and substrates for dryer sheets; and products and components of products for corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products. The Consumer Packaging segment offers containers for branded and private label customers; lightweight polypropylene cups and lids for hot and cold beverages; child-resistant, continuous-thread, and tamper closures, as well as aerosol overcaps; bottles and prescription vials; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves household, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, and industrial markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

